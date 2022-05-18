Sept. 26, 1946 – May 8. 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. James Travis Luckie, 75, of Forest Home, was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Yarboro officiating. Burial followed at Forest Home Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday night at the Johson Funeral home. Mr. Luckie passed away at his home on Sunday.

He is survived by his daughter, Christy Cooper (Dale); grandchild, Dalee Cooper; siblings, Robert Luckie (Jean), Calvin Luckie (Linda), Sarah Brown, Bonnie Tibbs (Ed), Jane Burkett, and Jewel Conway (Max).

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sherry Cole Luckie; siblings, Faye Worley, Darryl Luckie, Georgia Anne Horney, Norma Luckie, and Charlie Luckie Jr.; and parents, Charlie Luckie Sr. and Colie Parker Luckie.

Pallbearers were Jacob Conway, Bobby Cole, Matthew Conway, Steve Baker, Blake Conway, Reece Baker, Johnny Cole and Ryan Conway. Honorary pallbearers were the Masons.

Travis grew up in Greenville where he met his wife Sherry. After marriage, they moved to Forest Home and he began working in BG Wells Grocery as a butcher. It was in this first job that he made many friends.

He was a member of the Jaycee’s and found pride in giving back to his community through this organization. He then went on to work for many years as a project manager and superintendent for construction companies. After an early retirement, he opened his own business selling cars with his wife. He was an avid gardener, tinkerer, and fisherman.

He loved his large family gatherings. In recent years, he had moved closer to his daughter, Christy and granddaughter Dalee and enjoyed attending all her school and community events. He continued his love of gardening and socializing with their many friends and family.

He was a member of Forest Home Baptist Church but had been faithful in his attendance at First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka. He was a Mason for over 50 years, attending lodge #270 in Forest Home. He was a loving husband, father, and “Bud” and will be missed.