This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will write about another Alabama football Hall of Fame member Riley Smith.

He was born on July 14, 1911 and died Aug. 9, 1999.

He was a native of Carrollton, Miss., and moved to Columbus, Miss. and played at Coluy Columbus High School.

He then played at Alabama from 1933-35 as quarterback at Alabama.

Smith could do it all. Run, pass, kick, and block. He played on teams which finished at 23-3-2.

He played on the 1934 National Championship team. In 1935, Smith’s senior year, he was consensus All-American quarterback and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy award.

He was All-SEC in1935 and the number two draft pick in the 1936 NFL Draft.

This was the first draft. Smith was first player signed by the Washington Redskins.

Jay Berwanger, the first pick, didn’t sign.

Smith played from 1936-38 and helped the Redskins win the NFL Championship in 1937.

He coached at Washington & Lee and joined the Navy.

After the war moved to Mobile and became a real estate developer.