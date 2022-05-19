Lions Club Memorial Day Event May 30

On May 30 at the Greenville High School Auditorium the Lions will honor Memorial Day with music, speaker, and a Walk for Veterans.

Greenville Lion’s Club annual 19th Memorial Day Celebration Theme this year is “Remember our Heroes.”

Musical entertainment will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Gospel Chimes will play again this year.

At 10:30 a.m., Lt. Colonel Bryan Scott McNaughton will be the honored speaker.

A lunch of will be BBQ sandwiches, chips, pecan pie and a drink will be available to veterans after the program.

The Lion’s Club enlists your support and hopes the community, both young and older, will come out to honor the fallen.

In years past, the event has been well attended and everyone is invited.

Memorial Day particularly honors those who gave their life during their service.

“Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military in wartime or peacetime,” according to the website of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.