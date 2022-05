The Butler County Farmers Market will open this Saturday, May 28. Plenty of fresh produce and baked goods will be available. Pictured is Wilton Burgans who grows potatoes and other vegetables such as squash in Butler County. He said he had a good crop this year and will have plenty of potatoes at the market. Other growers also report good crops, so the selection of produce should be plentiful. Get out and support your local farmers.