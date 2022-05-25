Hank Williams Festival 2022

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The 2022 Hank Williams festival is less than two weeks away, officially June 3-4, and judging from the preparations for this year’s event it is shaping up to be something incredible.

The festival these past few years has seen a dramatic decline in attendance, like every other event that has suffered due to the COVID pandemic.

Barring any dramatic resurgence of the virus or cataclysmic catastrophe the event should be a humdinger this year.

Major recording artist Gene Watson and Neal McCoy are headlining this year’s musical entertainment followed by a list of incredible musical artists way too long to mention in this article.

Some artists will be traveling from as far away as Sweden like Edward Johansson who was unable to attend last year due to international COVID travel restrictions.

If you’d like to see the list of entertainers that’ll be appearing visit the website at www.hankwilliamsfestival.com

The Hank Williams International Fan Club located across from the memorial park will start the festivities off early beginning on Thursday, June 2, by hosting a spaghetti dinner with live musical entertainment at 4 p.m.

Sherry Brackin, club president said, “Everyone is invited and we’re looking forward to having such an incredible time.

The Georgiana Opry House will feature Nashville’s star recording artist Leon Everette.

The streets and air of downtown Georgiana should be filled with people and live music, so come join the festivities.

Advance tickets are $40 until May 28. The festival will officially open Friday at 2 p.m. and Gene Watson will be the featured artist. Tickets are $20.

Saturday features Neal McCoy and tickets are $30. Festival opens at 8 a.m.

Remit pre-orders to: Hank Williams Museum, PO Box 310, Georgiana, AL 36033.