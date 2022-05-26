BUTLER COUNTY SCHOOOL SYSTEM GRADUATIONS BRING JOY AND TEARS

The Butler County School System (BCSS) saw all three schools in the system graduate students from their high schools this past week. McKenzie School started with 24 on Thursday, May 19, followed by Georgiana School with 26 on Friday, May 20, and Greenville High School rounded out the trifecta with 109 on Saturday, May 21. The number of students graduating from BCSS totaled 159. The combined scholarship offers, which includes pay for military service enrollees, amounted to over $4.19 million.