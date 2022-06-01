Bank robbers nabbed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Friday, May 20, Greenville Police Department officers and Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended two individuals possibly involved in a bank robbery, which occurred in Pelham.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn stated in a press release, “Greenville Police Department received information in reference to a bank robbery that had occurred in Pelham.

“Officers had a description of the suspect vehicle and located a vehicle matching that description traveling southbound on I-65 around 4 p.m. on that same day.

“Officers with the Greenville Police Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle just before the Greenville 130 exit.

“The vehicle, containing two individuals, was pulled over and officers were able to get the driver to exit the vehicle and placed them into custody.

“Officers had a brief standoff, however, with the passenger and had to shut down the southbound side of the interstate before finally taking the passenger into custody as well.

“There were no injuries to the suspects or officers.”

The Pelham Police Department was contacted and they confirmed the two individuals were wanted in their jurisdiction for the bank robbery.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department then seized the suspect vehicle as evidence and transported the two individuals to the Butler County Correction Facility where they were for Pelham.

The two were extradited back to Pelham later that same day.

Lovvorn said, “I would like to commend our officers’ actions during this high risk traffic stop. They were able to use their training and skills to bring this volatile situation to an end without injury to anyone involved or innocent civilians.

“This was a best case outcome thanks mainly to the way they handled the situation.”