FDA hosts Spring Sports Banquet By Editor | June 1, 2022

Boys Tennis: Pictured left to right: Sam Judah McLendon (Coaches Award), Caleb Brooks (Dedication Award), Coach Jennie Hamilton, Joseph Ealum (The Spirit of Eagle Tennis and Game Day Motivator), and Brody Stringer (MVP and Dedication Award)