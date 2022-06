FDA hosts Spring Sports Banquet

Fort Dale Academy recently hosted its Spring Sports Banquet at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College’s Wendell Mitchell Center. Among the sports honored were baseball, softball, tennis, track, golf,and soccer.

Baseball: Pictured front row left to right: Noah Pickens (Coaches Award and Quality At-Bats Award), Sam Bloodworth (MVP), Brady Long (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), Owen McNeal (Most Outstanding Offensive Player), and Parker McNeal (Most Outstanding Pitcher)

Back row left to right: Coach Eric Folmar, Coach Micah Henderson, and Head Coach Marshall Watts