Feb. 7, 1943 – May 30, 2022

Barbara Stinson Ellison, age 79 of Georgiana, died on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Georgiana Health and Rehabilitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barbara was preceded in death by her children, Shana Ellison and Shawn Ellison; mother, Lucille McNeil; step-father, Winfred McNeil; father, Charlie Stinson; step-mother, Lucile Stinson; and sister, Bonnie Walters.

She is survived by her sisters, Betty (Don) Hosmer of Greensboro, Ga. and Mildred (Jim) Koehler of Onalaska, Texas; grandchildren, Kennedy Ellison of Orange Beach and Knox Ellison of Orange Beach. Barbara is now back in the arms of those she loved so dear. She will be truly missed by all of the family she leaves behind.