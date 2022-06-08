BASKET BALL CAMP A SUCCESS
Georgiana School recently hosted their 2022 annual Summer Youth Basketball Camp from June 1 to June 3.
Head coach Kirk Norris indicated they were over 60 kids at the camp.
He said the campers were split into four groups by age (NBA, Big 12, G-League, and SEC).
Campers worked on the fundamentals in the morning, which included shooting, passing, dribbling/ball handling, and defense.
Competition games were held after that and included hot shot, free throws, and gotcha with a 5 on 5 at the end of each day.
Norris said, “We had winners each day in the camp competition games and had an overall camp champion for each league and competition on the last day.
The winners by each group:
NBA
Free Throws – Cadence McClain
Hot Shot – Hayden Bozeman
Gotcha – Hayden Bozeman
Campers of the Week – Javian Marhsall and Cadence McClain
BIG 12
Free Throws – Ryan Blackburn
Hot Shot – Christopher Hall
Gotcha – TJ Finklea
Campers of the Week – Lakendron Williams and Shazaria Owens
G-LEAGUE
Free Throws – Braxton Willis
Hot Shot – Tucker Bolton
Gotcha – Zion Hall
Campers of the Week – Kayden Peterson and Kaydence Young
SEC
Free Throws – Ridge Gomillion
Hot Shot – Ridge Gomillion
Gotcha – Ridge Gomillion
Campers of the Week – Carson Thagard and Mary Kathryn Blackburn