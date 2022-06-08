Dixie Minor Baseball All-Stars announced

The Dixie Minor Baseball All-Stars (ages 11-12) were recently announced at the closing ceremonies of the league at the Greenville Sportsplex on Thursday, June 2. They will start play in Troy on June 16. Pictured (l-r) kneeling are Caleb Stone, Ozell Carter, Jr., Tristan Roebuck, Braiden Mitchell, Ameer Simmons, and Jude Beiler; second row, Emari Rudolph, Luke Ellis, Joseph Watts, Chanson Noble, and Victor Marshall; back row, coaches Ozell Carter, Tyler Ellis, and Jason Beiler. (Not pictured: Wyatt Reynolds) (Photo submitted)