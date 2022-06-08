Hank Fest draws large crowd

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

This year’s 43rd third annual Hank Williams Festival was a resounding success if the large crowds were any indication.

Considerably larger than those in the past in part to the COVID pandemic and despite the high temperatures, Georgiana’s legendary son, Hank Williams, Memorial Park was packed.

Festival goers from as far away as Texas and Arkansas were on hand to include artist Bobby Miles, Don Nittan from Nebraska, and country music singer Edward Johansson who traveled from across the great pond from Sweden to entertain the crowds.

The event had many attractions for festival goers including Wind Creek Casino, who sponsored the festival. They brought their online fun trailer which was a welcomed addition to the festival.

The festival officially kicked off Thursday afternoon with the Hank Williams International Fan Club hosting a spaghetti dinner and live music featuring Edward Johansson and Nashville song writer and recording artist Brian Ashley.

The fan club is located across from the Memorial Park and Museum.

Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., the festival roared in with a star lineup of musical artist to include headliner country stars Gene Watson and Neal McCoy who played to a capacity crowd both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Georgiana Opry House hosted Leon Everette to an incredible crowd Friday and Saturday, and Sunday morning featured Pastor Roy Smith from Grace Baptist church of McKenzie delivering an inspirational message following a catered breakfast.

The 43rd Hank Williams Music Festival was more than a success, just how successful has yet to be determined and something tells me next year’s will be even larger.