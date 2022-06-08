LBW announces mascot name

ANDALUSIA, AL – LBW Community College has announced the name of the College’s first-ever mascot – a Saint Bernard named Blue.

The College invited the community to participate in naming the new mascot and over three hundred suggestions were submitted.

The name ‘Blue’ was nominated by many through the official online poll, and we believe it is fitting to the LBW brand and will be an instant connection within the community,” said LBW President Dr. Brock Kelley.

“We were so excited to have that much participation from the community through name suggestions,” said Katie King, Director of Student & Community Engagement.

“Blue will serve as an ambassador and will help LBW continue our mission to be the community’s college,” Kelley added.

Blue’s first appearance will be at the LBW Experience, a new student orientation on each campus this month.

For inquiries on Blue’s schedule of events, please contact Katie King at kking@lbwcc.edu.