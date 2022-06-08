Mrs. Lillie Savage Simpson Funeral Service was held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Greenville. Rev. James Hall, Pastor and Dr. Dennis McCants officiated, Minister Minnie Ball, Eulogist. Burial followed in Church yard Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Service staff directed.

Lillie leaves to cherish her memories, three children, Min. Minnie (George) Ball, Shirley McKee Donaldson of Greenville, and Albert (Vallerie) Savage of Raeford, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, one brother, Leroy Feagin of Clanton, two sisters, Luemma Rutledge of Clairton, Pa. and Vera Colvin of Greenville; step children, Marilyn Turner, Roger Simpson, and Sharvin Simpson; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.