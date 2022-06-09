Rabies clinics this week

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

Clay Hill Animal Clinic workers have been making their way through different Butler County communities to provide rabies clinics for residents who live in rural areas.

According to a posting on the Clay Hill Animal Clinic Facebook page, on Monday, clinics were held in the Industry, McKenzie, and Garland areas, and on Tuesday, they were in the Central, Pigeon Creek, and Mt. Pleasant communities.

On Thursday morning, the clinic workers will be at Waller Store at 9 a.m., David Jones at 10 a.m., and Forest Home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday afternoon, they will be at Brushey Creek at 3:15 p.m., Georgiana Community Center at 4 p.m., Starlington at 5 p.m., and Shackleville at 6 p.m.

On Friday, pet owners can bring their animals to Clay Hill Animal Clinic’s new location on North Conecuh Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their all-day clinic. No appointment is necessary.

Rabies is a deadly illness for animals, so it is important to get one’s pets an annual rabies shot.

According to an article on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, any mammal can get rabies.

“The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death,” the article states. “The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.”

That is why it is important to get one’s pets rabies shots because the illness is preventable.

Cost per shot during the rabies clincs is $12. For more information, call Clay Hill Animal Clinic at 334-382-5209.