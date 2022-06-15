Dixie Belles Softball All-Stars announced

The Dixie Belles Softball All-Stars (ages 13-15) were recently announced at the closing ceremonies of the league at the Greenville Sportsplex on Thursday, June 9. They are headed to the State Tournament in Dothan and will start play on July 8. Pictured (l-r) are: kneeling, Tajuuana Crittenden, Justice James, A’Jaida Hardaway, Amellia Hall, and Brooklyn Wright; second row, Layla McCall, Dakota Hudson, Saryiah Dickerson, Lexi Reaves, Emma Phillips, and SyNiyah Edwards; back row, coaches Brandon Crittenden, Michael Nimmer and Patrick Davis. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)