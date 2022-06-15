FDA diamond players represent at state

Four of Fort Dale Academy’s varsity baseball players and one of their softball players were selected to play in the AISA All-star games. The baseball games were held at Paterson Field in Montgomery on June 6, and featured Sam Bloodworth (pictured left) and Noah Pickens (pictured right) in the senior game with Brady Long (pictured sliding) and Clay Benson (pictured batting) representing the Eagles in the junior game. The softball games were held at Lagoon Park in Montgomery on June 7, where senior Cahley Acreman (pictured batting) played her last high school game before moving onto the college level. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)