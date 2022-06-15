JOHN DOUGLASS GRIFFIN

Nov. 28, 1940 – June 6, 2022

Douglas Griffin, 81, died at his home in the Sandcut Community on Monday June 6, 2022. Funeral Service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, at Antioch West Baptist Church with Bro. Nathan Skipper and Bro. Larry Gaston officiating. Burial followed at Antioch West Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Erlene Griffin; two infant daughters, a wife (Marion), an infant grandson Spencer Griffin Cordle, and our beloved Sadie.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Luverne; three chosen children, daughter, Mary-Elizabeth Cordle (Aaron), Meredith Spray (Jason), and son Lindsey Conway (Colleen). Also surviving are two grandchildren who loved their Poppy dearly – Philip and Mary-Claire Cordle. In addition, he leaves one brother, Mack Griffin (Jeannie), a nephew Gregg Griffin (Shannon), and a niece Jessica Griffin.

Pallbearers were Ryan Freeman, Chris Edgar, Allen Till, Rodney Till, Daniel Salter, and Craig Stinson.

Doug will always be remembered for his love of home, dedication to family, love of his Lord, and knowledge of the Bible.

Flowers will be accepted but the family is also accepting donations towards Gideons or the Antioch West Cemetery Fund.