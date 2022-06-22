FDA basketball holds afternoon camp

The Fort Dale Academy basketball program recently held an afternoon camp for 1st through 8th grade boys. Coaches Marshall Watts and Regina Parker led the campers through activities designed to improve ball handling, shooting techniques, and team play. They kept it fun and competitive with skill-building games like gotcha, hot shot, and dribble tag. Both the varsity and junior varsity boys will be attending team camp at Birmingham Southern College later in June. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)