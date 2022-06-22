Hwashin announces expansion

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Hwashin announced on Monday, June 13 at a Greenville City Council meeting, its plans to add 100 jobs.

David Hutchinson, Butler County Commission for Economic Development executive director, stated to the council Hwashin America Corporation was formed in 2003 after Hyundai, in 2002, announced their decision to manufacture automobiles in Montgomery.

He said, “Hwashin started their facility here in Greenville with an investment of about $70 million and 400 jobs. Today, together with Hyundai Steel and AIA Recycling, automotive accounts for more than 1,100 jobs in Butler County, by far the largest employer in Butler County.”

He next noted there is a fast paced conversion from internal combustion engines to either hybrid or all electric vehicles (EV) and Hwashin in support of Hyundai and others will begin manufacturing supply chain components at their Greenville facility in July of 2023.

The decision to expand their Greenville footprint will make an investment of $13 million and additional 100 jobs.

Hutchison added, “The EV component is a significant event for Greenville because we are now in line with the rest of the automotive manufacturing plants in Alabama.”

Hwashin expansion plans include the purchase of the 196,000 square foot Joysun/Key Safety building. They will construct a 30,000 square foot building adjacent to the existing building that will house $3 million of new advance manufacturing equipment

Hutchison further noted, “In addition to the 100 jobs that will be created, it also will result in new income for our Butler County School System in the amount of $400,000 over the next 10 years.

Russell Gregory, plant manager for Hwashin America, next spoke to the council.

He stated Hwashin will be making chassis for Hyundai’s new all electric vehicle called ID4 in 2023.

He added, “We hope in the future we continue to expand on electric market vehicles with Volkswagen.”

They currently plan to ship parts to Chattanooga, Tenn., with three shipments a day for about 8,000 units per year.

As part of the announcement, Hwashin submitted a request to the city council for approval of statutory tax abatements

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon noted with Hwashin’s expansion they would employ about 900 people in total.

He also noted it was a big deal for Greenville to be involved in the EV market.

Hutchison stated, “This adds $2.3 million new payroll for Hwashin with this expansion once they employ the full count of people per year.”

Gregory added that about 800,000 cars each year are shipped out of Hwashin.

The council voted unanimously to approve the resolution authorizing a tax abatement for Hwashin.