June 20, 1954 – June 14, 2022

Mary Louise Richardson died peacefully at her home in Greenville on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A Graveside Service is planned to take place at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis, Md. at a later date.

Mary is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gary Meade Richardson, M.D.; son, Robert Massa; daughter, Karen Richardson and grandson, Cyrus Massa.

Mary started her nursing career at a young age as a pinkie at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md. She received her nursing degree in 1974 from Wesley College in Dover, Del. She continued to work as a nurse until she retired in 2005.

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church was her lifetime church until she moved to Greenville in 2010. At that time, she moved her membership to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville.