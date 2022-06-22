This day in sports history Notes on the 5th annual Big C Golf Tournament

The Butler County Bama Club (BCBC) hosted the 5th annual Colin “Big C” MacGuire Endowed Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament and reception on Friday, June 10.

It was a great turnout, with 18 teams playing the best ball four team scramble at Cambrian Ridge.

The weather was good until the very end. Sixteen of the 18 teams were able to finish.

The team of Patrick Russell, Jackson Scott, Will Moore, and Paul Wesley Norman, won the low gross with a 53 (best score without handicap applied).

Jackson Scott recorded his first hole in one on Canyon No. 3. The winners of the low net (best score with handicap applied) were the team of Allen Hamilton, Jimbo Lawrence, John Doggett, and Chuck Anderson.

Former Alabama players who played or attended Bob Dasher, Andy Gothard, Kelly Callies, Johnny Dyess, Russ Wood, and William Davis.

After the tournament a reception was held at the home of Van and Lauren Huggins.

At the reception, the golfers and attendees of the reception only were treated to over 100 pounds of crawfish, and a BBQ buffet.

The featured speaker for the evening was Chris Stewart, the voice of Crimson Tide Basketball and Baseball, as well as the host of the Nick Saban show and the Nate Oats show.

Cody Wesley was made an honorary alumnus by the National Alumni Association for the tireless work he has done on behalf of the Butler County Chapter and the Big C Tournament.

Prizes were donated by Southern Spirits and Brew and Quality Co-Op of Greenville, The Shirt Shop of Tuscaloosa, Horn Beverage of Troy, Cambrian Ridge, the University of Alabama, and Frances Jones Knox of Birmingham and were given away to lucky attendees.

BCBC President Mack Russell said, “Through the generous donations and sponsorships of people in our community and friends of ‘Big C’ all over the Country, the Bama Club was able to raise a large amount to contribute to the Colin ‘Big C’ MacGuire Scholarship to help students attending the University of Alabama from Butler County.”

It was a team effort to put the tournament on. I want to thank Cody Wesley and Van Huggins.

They are ones who started the tournament from day one. I also wish to thang the people on the committee who made this happen, the golfers and hole sponsors, and the people who came to the reception.

Next year, the tournament and reception is planned for Friday, June 9, 2023.