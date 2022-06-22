Aug. 15, 1962 – June 15, 2022

Memorial Service for Mr. Toby Booker, 59, of McKenzie, was held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Parker officiating. Mr. Booker passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 15.

He is survived by his daughter, Branson Stroud (Trent); grandsons, Walker Scruggs and Trent Stroud Jr.; step-daughters, Brittany Crosby (Steven) and Kimberly Martin (Daniel); special aunt, Linda Reed (Shelton); good friend and caregiver, Pat Chavers (Johnny); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and his Australian shepherd, Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents Foster and Dorothy Booker.

Mr. Booker served in the US Navy. He was also a Mason. He worked as a police officer and as a paramedic before he began driving log trucks. He was an animal lover. He was a loving father and grandfather and he will be missed.