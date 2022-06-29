FDA football hard at work

The Fort Academy varsity football team is hard at work this summer. Head coach Eric Folmar has a solid conditioning plan focused on strength and speed. He’s looking to get his boys “bigger, stronger, and faster.” Folmar and his coaching staff are also taking advantage of opportunities to let players see live competition in 7-on-7 events. The Eagles recently hosted Crenshaw Christian in one such event and will travel to Samford University in Birmingham for a 7-on-7 tournament. Pictured: Eagle quarterbacks Ethan Alford (junior; left) and Everette Black (senior; right) warm-up their arms and receivers before Fort Dale’s 7-on-7 matchup with Crenshaw Christian Academy. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)