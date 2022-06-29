Fireworks show July 2

Greenville’s annual Celebrate America Fireworks Show will take place on Saturday, July 2, at 8:45 p.m. The display will take place in its normal spot just below Tiger Stadium. The stadium will be open to the public for seating and viewing of the fireworks show. Find a perfect spot on the bleachers, on the field, or any spot in town to park your car or a pop up a comfy chair on your porch or lawn, and enjoy the beautiful fireworks display sponsored by the City of Greenville. Stadium gates will open at 8:15 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. This year’s show, which will be the city’s 18th year of sponsoring the fireworks display, will be just as spectacular as always and can be viewed from pretty much anywhere around town. The fireworks display will be sure to set the sky ablaze with a large and impressive patriotic fanfare. (File photo)