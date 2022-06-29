Aug. 26, 1927 – June 15, 2022

Mae Head stepped into Heaven into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on June 15, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Cecil Head; her parents, A.Z. & Carlie Cobb; four siblings, Erma Starnes, Bell Handley, Eric Cobb and Mary Mills.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Angie Head Holleman and son-in-law, Johnny Holleman; nieces, Lynn (Mike) Gibson and Sharon Brannon (‘Bugs’), sisters-in-law, Earlene (Bobby) Johnson and Jean Osborne; brother-in-law, Julius (Debbie) Head; and many nieces and nephews. Also, her adoptive family, Denise and Tom Watson, Eric and Cathy Watson, Damian and Megan Fox Watson, and her adopted grandchild, Leah Watson, along with three sitters; Dale Tindal, Norma Johnson and Diane Robinson, who became sisters to her.

Mae was a faithful and loving wife and mother. Throughout her life, her servant heart in the workplace and church affected her many friends who became like family to her. She began work at 16 years of age at Beeland Brothers Store, later Regal (Boss) and finally a bookkeeper at First National Bank where she trained many employees who became like daughters to her. Her love of the Lord Jesus showed through all of her relationships.

The family wishes to thank the four doctors at Regional Medical Center of Center Alabama, as well as; the I.C.U. nurses and especially Crystal, who cared for her with compassion during her last days on this earth.

A small graveside service was held on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park.