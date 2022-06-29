The Standard racks up 37 APA awards

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Standard recently brought home a total of 13 first place awards for the year 2021 in Division D from the Alabama Press Association banquet held June.

In total, for first, second, and third place, The Standard racked up 37 awards.

Division D is classified as a non-daily newspaper (publishing less than three days/week) with a total paid circulation of 3,000 or below.

From the editorial category, there were nine first place awards, which included: Best Production and Printing, Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content, Best Layout and Design, Best Sports News In-depth Coverage, Best Feature Photo, Best Sports Photo, Best Photo Essay, Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations and Online Breaking News Coverage.

From the advertising category, there were four first place awards including: Best Classified Display Ad

Best Classified Page or Section, Best Original/Creative Idea and Best Single Ad Over 1/2 Page, Black and White.

In addition, The Standard gathered 11 second place awards in the editorial category.

They included: General Excellence, Most Improved, Best Newspaper Website, Best Public Service, Best Lifestyle/Family Pages, Best Local Economic Coverage, Best Local News Coverage, Best Sports Feature Story, Best News Photo, Best Sports Photo and Online Breaking News Coverage.

There were three second place awards for advertising and they included: Advertising Sweepstakes, Best In-paper Promotion of Newspaper and Best Single Ad Over 1/2 Page, Black and White.

To complete the roundup of awards, The Standard also brought home 10 third place awards in the editorial and advertising categories.

From the editorial category, they included: Best Editorial Page, Best Local Education Coverage, Best Business Story or Column, Best Sports Single Event Story, Best Local Sports Column, Best News Photo, Best Spot News Photo, Best Sports Photo and Online Breaking News Coverage

From the advertising category, The Standard placed third for Best Signature Page.

As publisher and editor of The Greenville Standard, there is much thanks to give to our dedicated staff that provide readers with detailed, relevant and reliable information.

All of the awards collected this year would not have been possible without a combined effort.

Locally owned and community committed is just not a catchy phrase. It is the guiding philosophy by which The Greenville Standard commits to the citizens of Butler and surrounding counties.

Thank you for your readership; with you, we can build a better paper and community.

Our staff: Bruce Branum (publisher/editor), Mandy Foster (secretary/assistant), Jeanne K. Callen (photographer/writer), Mollie S. Waters (photographer/writer), Carolyn Griffin (photographer/writer), Danan Whiddon (writer), Ray Van Cor (photographer/writer), Kathy Pickens (photographer/writer), Shea Odom (photographer/writer), Annie Crenshaw (photographer/free-lance writer), Carter Anthony (writer), Pamala Nolan (photographer/free-lance writer,), Kristy Houston (bookkeeper/photographer/writer), and Josh Dewberry (composition and design).

Owners: Richard Branum and Annie Glenn Braden.