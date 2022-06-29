This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This week I will write about Billy Neighbors. He was born in 1940 and passed away in 2012.

He played at Alabama from 1959-1961. He was a member of Coach Bryant’s first signing class.

Coach Bryant challenged that class. “You will be National Champions,” he said.

They won the National Championship in 1961, their senior year.

Alabama football was a family affair. Billy’s brother, Sid, and sons, Wes and Keith, and grandson, Wesley all played for Alabama.

Billy played both ways at tackle. The 1961 went 11-0 and won the National Championship.

Alabama’s defense led the nation in scoring defense and three other defensive categories.

Alabama gave up 25 points that season. It was an average of 2.27 points per game.

Billy was a consensus All-American, won the Jacobs Trophy. He was named the Best Blocker in The SEC and Top Lineman in the SEC (1961).

Billy played for the Boston Patriots and the Miami Dolphins from 1962. Billy was inducted in College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.