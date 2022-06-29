Sept. 17, 1937 – June 16, 2022

Walter Bartlett Rainey, 84, died at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham, on June 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Foster Rainey.

Bart, as he was known to friends and family grew up in Greenville. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1955 and attended Southwestern College and Troy University. After two years of service in the U.S. Army, Bart married Linda Foster, also from Greenville, in 1961.

Over the years working in the forest products industry, the Raineys lived in Greenville, Hammond, La., and Birmingham. Bart was an active member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Bart is survived by his wife; two daughters, Straughn Rainey and Melinda Rainey Thompson; son-in-law, Bill Thompson; grandchildren, Warner Thompson (Rebecca), Nat Thompson (Abbie), and Lily Thompson; and brothers Jack Rainey, Cecil (Tuffy) Rainey (Karen), and Lionel Rainey (Virginia); and sister, Mary Sue Mims (Bill); along with numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Godwin Rainey and Dabsey Arlington (Bart) Rainey, and his brother, Bobby Rainey.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 22, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church with visitation from 10-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m., and a reception afterwards. Bartlett’s ashes will be scattered at a later day in his beloved Apalachicola Bay. In lieu of flowers, Bart’s suggestions for memorial gifts are Big Oak Ranch, St. Jude’s, or St. Stephen’s.