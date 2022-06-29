WILLIE HUNT By Editor | June 29, 2022 | 0 Willie “Cat” Hunt’s Funeral Service was held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from New Bethel Christian Church at 11 a.m. Burial followed in churchyard cemetery, Greenville. Elder Tommie Means officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MAE HEAD June 29, 2022 | No Comments » WALTER BARTLETT RAINEY June 29, 2022 | No Comments » GRAHAM KIRTLEY MULLINS June 29, 2022 | No Comments » JERRY BALL June 29, 2022 | No Comments » TOBY BOOKER June 22, 2022 | No Comments »