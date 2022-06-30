Butler County Auburn Club meets

Aubie, Auburn’s mascot, was on hand recently to greet fans at the Butler County Auburn Club’s annual meeting at Cambrian Ridge. Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was the keynote speaker. Brumbaugh, a former All SEC defensive lineman for the Tigers, joined the Auburn staff in January as the defensive line coach. Other highlights of the evening included awarding scholarships to incoming freshmen and Fort Dale graduates Kinley Woodard( left) and Mary Virginia Meadows(right). (Photo submitted)