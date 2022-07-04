BCHGS FALL TOUR OF HOMES

This week’s featured home is the Milner-Speir-Skipper House located at 310 Dunklin Street, circa 1840s. The oldest house on the tour, it was once home to John T. Milner, a railway engineer, who added two rooms to the house after he purchased it. This two-story frame house later became the home of Dr. Phillip Speir, who built a two-story brick hospital on the grounds. Through the years, this house was owned by Annie Laurie Frazer and her husband, Dan Rouse, and the family of Cecil Earl Moody. In 1980 the house was purchased by the current owners, Tim and Pat Skipper, who performed extensive renovations. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. For more information on the Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Fall Tour of Homes, please contact butlercoalhistory@gmail.com, 334-383-9654 or go to eventbrite.com.