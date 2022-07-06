June 6, 1928 – June 23, 2022

Mrs. Dora Dean Jones, 94, a resident of Georgiana, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Georgiana Health and Rehab. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Ewing and Fannie Lou Jones and brothers, Spright, Mack, Lister, Wayne, Joe Paul and Sam Jones. She is survived by her sister, Bobbye Burkett and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association, 3194 E. State Hwy 106, Georgiana, AL 36033.