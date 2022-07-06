Georgiana amnesty court to be July 14

Georgiana Municipal Court will hold its Amnesty Court on July 14 from 3-6 p.m.

People with a variety of outstanding cases in Georgiana Municipal Court will be able to partake in the Amnesty court.

Those persons who have outstanding cases for various traffic tickets and misdemeanor charges may appear in Georgiana Municipal Court at 933 Hwy. 31 S. in Georgiana.

Pleas of guilty will be accepted by the judge, fines will be paid, and warrants will be recalled.

In cases where driver’s license suspensions have been issued, clearances will be generated so that driving privileges may be reinstated through the Alabama Department of Public Safety known as DMV.

Those who plan to take advantage of the program should call the Georgiana Municipal Court at 334-376-0205 before Amnesty Court so that personnel may prepare files.

The Amnesty program is designed to clear up a back log of unpaid tickets and outstanding warrants, while at the same time offering residents a chance to clean up their records with the Georgiana Municipal Court.