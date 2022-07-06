March 18, 1931 – June 22, 2022

Mr. Graham Kirtley Mullins, age 91, of Greenville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, June 26, beginning at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Rev. John Girdley officiating. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ralph Z. and Maude Head Mullins; brothers, Hollis (Frances) Mullins, Ezra (Olean, Mary) Mullins, and Rev. Ralph H. (Eloise, Eloise B.) Mullins; and sisters, Loretta M. (Hadley) Spence and Virginia M. (C.B.) Cole.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Erlene Killough Mullins; his children, Jason (Beverly) Mullins, Randall (Elizabeth) Mullins, Kevin (Sandra) Mullins, Nancy M. (Steve) Smith, and Thomas (Julie) Mullins; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Kristen (Matt) Douglas, Ms. Janie Mullins, Dr. Graham (Brooke) Mullins, Jr., Blake Mullins, Jonathan (Caitlin) Mullins, Andrew (Lauren) Mullins, Stacy (Nathan) Collier, Mary Carter Mullins, Kelly Smith, and Reed Mullins; and five great-grandchildren.

He was born in Midway, Butler County, Alabama. He graduated as valedictorian from Greenville High School and graduated from Massey-Draughon Business School. His first career was spent in the accounting profession and ended as a comptroller for 20 years. He founded a company that designed and used custom computer systems until his retirement. He served as a deacon in several Southern Baptist Churches.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Searcy Historical School House, in care of Naomi Vickers, 4589 Old Stage Road, Greenville, Alabama 36037.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice for their service and special care during this time.