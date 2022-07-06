GUSTAVA MANUEL PEREZ-DE LAS CASSAS

June 17, 1933 – June 29, 2022

Gustavo Manuel Perez-De Las Casas MD, age 89, of Georgiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Gustavo was born June 17, 1933. A memorial service will be held at a later day.

He is survived by his daughters, Diana Perez and Margaret Wheeler (Keith); son, Gustavo Manuel Perez Jr; grandchildren, Nadia Perez, Austin Perez, and Gustavo-Abraham Perez; and several friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Perez, and parents Amador Perez and Lucia De Las Casas.

Mr. Perez was born and raised in Cuba where he worked as a trauma surgeon and OBGYN. He met his wife in Cuba and married in 1963.

Carmen moved to the states with their son Jr. in 1964 and five years later was reunited with their husband. Mr. Perez worked as a family practice doctor up until he retired in 2000. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.