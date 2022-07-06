Mary Simmons Funeral Service was held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Perfecting Holiness Church, Greenville, at 1 p.m. Burial Followed in Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville. Rev. Bishop Wiley Thornton officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Anthony aka Lootie (Valentina) Simmons; one sister, Mable Crenshaw of Montgomery, two brothers, Houston (Vanessa) Simmons Jr. of Lawton, Okla., and Christopher (Kimberly) Simmons of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren, Emilian Sunchez, Adar Hecker, and Amari Simmons al of Brooklyn, N.Y.; bond sibling/cousins, Katie (Bill) McClain, Ellen Ball, Gloria Sims, Margaret Gray, Willie J. Gray, Jr., Curtis Grey, and Corey Gray; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins others relatives and friends; close friends, Renee Gaynes, Kimberly Gaddy, Cordell Wrensford, Vonnie Lawson, Lonnie Gray King and Mrs. Wilma.