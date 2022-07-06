Robert Shanklin Funeral Service was held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Union Baptist Church, Greenville, at 11 a.m. Burial Followed in Union Cemetery, Greenville. Rev. Jonathan Townsend, Pastor, Brother Corey Tucker officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Nate leaves to cherish his love and memories, three sisters, Rose M. Lewis, Gwendolyn M. Fluitt both of Cleveland, Ohio and Bennie Gayle Shanklin of Cincinnati, Ohio; 15 nephews, 16 nieces, brother-in-law Dan Dunlop of Cleveland, Ohio and Willie Freeman and Columbus Tucker were like brothers; special friend and confidant, Gracie Kelley; ride or die buddies/friends Kenny Wheatley and Charlie “CP” Price; cousin, Charlie C. Roper who was always near giving insightful words of wisdom and a helping hand; and a host of other relatives and friends near and far.