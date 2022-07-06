This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This week I will write College Football Hall of Fame member Lee Roy Jordan.

Born on April 27, 1941 in Excel, Ala., he was a member of Coach Bryant’s second signing class. He played at Alabama from 1960-1962.

His sophomore year of 1962, Alabama went 8-1-2. They tied Texas in the Bluebonnet Bowl 3-3. Lee Roy was named Most Valuable Player of the Game.

His junior year, Alabama went 11-0 and were National Champions. He was named to the 2nd Team All-SEC.

Alabama beat Arkansas 10-3 in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama led the nation in four defensive categories.

His senior year, Alabama went 10-1 and he was named Unanimous All-American at Center/ Linebacker.

Alabama was ranked No. 1 when Georgia Tech edged Alabama 7-6. It was their first loss in two years, a 25 game unbeaten streak of 24-0-1 ended.

The Tide beat Auburn 38-0 and in their last game of the season, Alabama matched up against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Alabama won 17-0.

Lee Roy had a total of 31 tackles and was named MVP of The Game.

He was the first Alabama player to win MVP twice in bowl games.

He was picked in the first round of the 1963 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and was pick No. 14.

The Cowboys were Super Bowl Champions in 1971 season. They beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 in New Orleans, January 1972.

Lee Roy was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.