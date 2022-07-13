Dixie action from the state tournament By Editor | July 13, 2022 | 0 Greenville Dixie Softball Ponytail All Star Bradleigh Hickman is pictured crossing the plate for a score in her team’s 14-6 win over Ozark in the Dixie Softball State Tournament, Saturday morning July 9. (Bruce Branum | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dixie action from the state tournament July 13, 2022 | No Comments » Dixie action from the state tournament July 13, 2022 | No Comments » Dixie action from the state tournament July 13, 2022 | No Comments » Dixie action from the state tournament July 13, 2022 | No Comments » Cantrell lands state record July 13, 2022 | No Comments »