Nov. 13, 1968 – July 5, 2022

Mr. Gene Lee Schofield, Sr., age 53, of Fort Deposit, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 9, beginning at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Coker officiating. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Georgiana, with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends on Friday, July 8, from 5-7:00 p.m. in the chapel at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mr. Gene Lee Schofield, Sr., was born in Greenville. Gene was married for 36 years to the love of his life and had three children and five grandchildren. His wife, kids, and grandkids were the center of his world.

Gene owned a successful towing company, Gene’s 24-Hour Road Service for 30 years, where he managed several companies. He was a veteran in the towing industry and respected by all. He loved helping people and was the most hard-working man his family and friends knew.

Mr. Schofield was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Lee Schofield, and his son, Gene Lee Schofield, Jr.

Mr. Schofield is survived by his wife, Sandra Schofield of Fort Deposit; daughters, Judy Till with husband Hunter of Fort Deposit, and Anna Findley with husband, Robert of Greenville; mother, Maxine Schofield of Georgiana; brothers, Christopher Schofield with wife, Julie of Georgiana, and Matt Schofield of Georgiana; grandchildren, Chase, Tyler, Katelynn, Cash and Kinslee of Fort Deposit; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Hunter Till, Robert Findley, Chase Till, Adam Reeves, William McCormick, Joe Barrett, Randy Adams, David Adams, and Justin Oswald.