Woman arrested in murder

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Latonya Monea Owens, age 41, was arrested for murder on July 10, 2022, and is currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility.

The primary charge listed was Murder-Non-Family Other Weapon.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond released the following statement on the Butler County Sheriff Office Facebook page, “Good morning, last night the Sheriff’s Office worked a death investigation. Our prayers go out for all that were affected.

“At this time I would personally like to thank the Greenville Police Department, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and the Camden Police Department for the assistance in this case. This was an example of agencies working together to apprehend and arrest the suspect.”

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn issued the following statement on Monday, July 11, “There was an altercation between two females at a gathering Saturday night in Butler County. Two of the females began to argue at this gathering and it escalated when one of the females got in her car to leave and struck the other female causing her death.

“The victim is the wife of a Greenville Police Officer and the suspect is in jail. Sheriff Danny Bond and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is working the case and will have to give out any further details. We, for obvious reasons, are not involved in the case.”

No other information is available at this time.