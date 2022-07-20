Dixie Belles All Stars wrap up

Greenville’s Dixie Belles All Stars are pictured with their runner-up trophy at the Dixie State Championship Tournament held in Dothan, which began Friday, July 8. Kneeling, from left, are Ajaida Hardaway, Zoe Conway, Brooklyn Wright, Addison Phillips, Lexi Reaves, and Layla McCall; Standing, Sy’Nya Edwards, Lauren Houston, Tajuanna Griffin, Emma Phillips, Sariyah Dickerson, and Dakota Hudson. The Belles went 3-2 before they were knocked out tournament by Troy on Monday, July 11. The Belles first defeated Valley Grande 19-2 on Friday. They then lost East Montgomery on Saturday morning 22-12. That evening, the Belles trounced Enterprise24-9, knocking them out of the tournament. Sunday afternoon, the Belles faced East Montgomery again and it was a nail biter but Greenville pulled out the win in the bottom of the seventh inning 14-13. Greenville next took on Troy, Monday morning, but were beaten 19-1, which effectively ended their season. Pictured below left, Greenville Dixie Belle Ajaida Hardaway scores the winning run against East Montgomery. Pictured bottom right, Greenville Dixie Belle Dakota Hudson pitches against Enterprise. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)