DAR members to visit Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

BY PAMALA NOLAN

Members of the Fort Dale Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, are eagerly looking forward to attending the opening ceremonies of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Andalusia on Thursday, July 28.

Hosted by the City of Andalusia, in conjunction with the Covington Veterans Foundation, the event will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The Wall covers 300 feet from end to end and is six feet tall at the center.

The replica is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and will be erected near the Covington Veterans Memorial on the campus of Andalusia City Hall on Three Notch Street.

Chapter Regent Myralyn Watson said, “Our Society is a commemorative partner with the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration, so we are particularly pleased to participate in this event.”

There are nine men from Butler County who are memorialized on the Wall: George Hutchison Beasley, William Morris Cooper, Johnny L. Johnson, James T. Likely, Luther O’Neil McCormick, Michael Toxey Rutherford, Philip Doyle Sellers, William Sherril Stinson, Clarence Taylor.

If anyone would like to share information or photos, please send to fortdaledar@elmore.rr.com.

“We encourage everyone to join us on the 28th. It’s a wonderful opportunity to honor the Butler County men who died in service to their country in Vietnam,” said Service for Veterans Chairman Carole Teague.

Visiting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall promises to be a rewarding and moving experience.

The Wall was made to help people heal, and honor the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.

It also offers a chance for many who otherwise are unable to make a trip to Washington to see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

For more information, please contact Michele Gerlach at michele.gerlach@cityofandalusia.com or 334-428-1143.