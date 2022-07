FDA girls’ basketball camp

Fort Dale Academy’s head girls basketball coach Regina Parker hosted a four-day camp last week with morning sessions for elementary students, afternoon sessions for JV and varsity players, and a culminating competition segment. She was assisted by head boys coach Marshall Watts, recent graduate Cahley Acreman, and members of her varsity squad including Madison Freeman, Anna Claire Thomas, Caden McNaughton, and Brinkley Long. The camp was attended by 45 girls and focused on offensive and defensive fundamentals, live play, and competition. Winners of various age-group competitions and awards included Hot Shots winners (Allie Clark Nichols, Avery Alford, Mollie Kat Gardner, Alyssa Cauthen, Ella Ealum, and Anna Claire Thomas); Free Throw winners (Avery Alford, Kaylee Foster, Nattie Gardner, Natalie Skipper, and Annah Parker Little); Most Outstanding Campers (Mary Lee McClendon, Stella Watts, Nancy Claire Gardner, Sarah Catherine Skipper, Ceil Gregory, Julia Ballew, and Madison Freeman); Hustle awards (Anslee Thrower, Bella Burkhalter, Addison Luckie, Lizzy Beverly, Kate Ballew, Mary Todd Nichols, Ann Knox McClendon, Morgan Slagley, Layla Grace Adams, Izzy Anderson, and Brinkley Long); and 3-point winners (Caden McNaughton and Anna Claire Thomas). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard