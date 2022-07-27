GATES AND HOOPER CHOSEN AS DWY REPRESENTATIVES

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Butler & Lowndes County Scholarship Program were selected Saturday, Aug. 23, at the historic Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville.

Vivian Gates was chosen to represent Butler County and Harley Hooper will represent Lowndes County in Montgomery at the 2023 state program.

In all, there were five participants aspiring to win the Butler County portion of the program while four vied for Lowndes County.

For Butler County, the participating candidates were Vivian Gates, Kalee Russell, Maire Scott, Hannah Scruggs, and Annsley Wallace.

For Lowndes County, the participating candidates were Harley Hooper, Daleccia Perdue, Molly Powell, and Kaitlyn Tolliver.

Distinguished Young Women (DYW) is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.

Each participant has a chance to win a variety of scholarships provided by sponsors of the program.

For Butler County, awards and cash scholarships were received by Kalee Russell for Essay, Fitness, and 1st runner-up. Annsley Wallace was voted Spirit of DYW, and Self-expression. Vivian gates received Talent, Interview, and first place.

For Lowndes County, awards and scholarships were received by Molly Powell for Essay, Self-Expression, and 1st runner-up. Kaitlyn Tolliver received Spirit of DYW. Harley Hooper received Scholastics, Talent, Fitness, Interview, and first place.

Entertainment included a reprisal of Mary Virginia Meadows (2021 Butler County DYW) talent, a duet montage by Samuel Lowery and Meadows, a dance by little sisters, and a routine by high heel boot campers.

Judging criteria for participants are based on the following: Scholastics (transcripts and college entrance exams) 25%; Interview 25%; Fitness 15%; Talent 20%; and Self-expression 15%.

Starla Jones, who oversees the competition said, “We had a wonderful program with an outstanding group of young ladies who received close to $10,000 collectively. We are grateful to all of our sponsors and local support. We are excited to have Vivian Gates and Harley Hooper represent their counties at the state program in January. I give many thanks to all of those persons who came to the program to support these girls.”