GPRD holds skills training for diamond players

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department (GPRD) is holding developmental skills training for baseball and softball players ages 7-12 at the Greenville Sports Plex across from Regional Medical Center. Jerome Harris III, GPRD director, said he is actively trying to develop the skills of local youth. He noted that the Coronavirus had set development back and this skill training would help make up some for lost ground. The training sessions are being held every Tuesday (for softball) and Thursday (for baseball) beginning at 5:30 p.m. The training sessions will continue through Aug. 4. Volunteer coaches will assist with skill development for one hour and then teams will be picked and a game played. There is no signup or fee required, just bring your glove and be ready to play ball. Cleats and pants are suggested. Volunteer coach Kenny Perdue is pictured instructing Malik Burnett on pitching technique. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)