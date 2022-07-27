Man grazed in shootout

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Wednesday, July 20, Jabbarius Love, age 21, was arrested for attempted murder by the Greenville Police Department (GPD).

According to a press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovorn, “On 7/20/22 just before 1 a.m. in the morning, the Greenville Police Department responded to a call of gunshots fired in the area of Cedar Street and North Pine Street.”

Lovvorn noted officers arrived in the area and found a 19-year-old subject on foot that had been grazed by a bullet.

The subject stated he was walking down Cedar Street when a vehicle drove by and he recognized one of the occupants.

The subject also stated he and the person in the vehicle had recently fought over another issue and noticed the vehicle turned around and started driving toward him.

Lovvorn added, “The person on foot ran in the opposite direction as the vehicle drove closer and one of the occupants began to fire a gun out of the window at the person running.

“The person running also had a gun and returned fire at the vehicle. The vehicle then left the area.

“The nineteen year old victim was treated for a minor injury at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville and released the same night.”

According to Lovvorn, the GPD was able to collect multiple items of evidence at the scene and the surrounding area. Investigators with GPD located a suspect, Jabbarius Love (21, male), who after being confronted with the evidence collected in this case, admitted to shooting at the victim.

“He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a firearm into an Occupied Building, and Criminal Mischief 2nd,” said Lovvorn and he added, “The investigation has identified two additional suspects that were in the vehicle with Jabbarius Love at the time and additional charges are pending against them as well.”

Lovvorn ended his press release with the following, “I would like to thank the Patrol and Investigations divisions for their quick and professional response to this violent incident.

“Officers were able to arrive on scene, once notified, quickly to diffuse the situation while Investigators worked night and day to locate and arrest the suspect before another violent act could be committed.

“We will always pursue the maximum charge and punishment for anyone who puts innocent people at risk by committing an act of violence within the City of Greenville.”