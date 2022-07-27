Aug. 4, 1953 – July 16, 2022

Mrs. Phennie Mason Funeral Service was held Saturday, July 23, 2022, from Clover Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Burial followed in Clover Hill Churchyard Cemetery, Greenville. Bishop Randy Rudolph officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Mrs. Phennie Mason was born August 4, 1953 to the late Cylis Bradley and Lillie Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her son, David B. Mason; sisters, brothers, two sons-in-law, Joe Teart and Richard Hinson.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, Mr. Gid Mason; daughters, Emma (Stanley) Tolliver, Merry (Pete) Scott, Willie Mae (Charlie) Perdue and Theresa Mason; sons, Willie Frank (Annie) Mason, McKenzie (Tony) Mason, and Michael (Veronica) Mason; sister, Eva Bell Taylor; brother, Ben Bradley; bonus daughter, Fennie Hinson, bonus son, Michael Mason Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.